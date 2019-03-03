SAN ANTONIO — Hardin-Jefferson knew just what they were up against Saturday night in the Alamodome. The young Lady Hawks took their shot at four time defending champion Argyle, but came up short 49-41.

HJ, fueled by a crowd of nearly 5,000, roared out to a 10-3 lead before the Lady Eagles settled in. Argyle (32-7) chipped away at the lead until taking their first advantage early in the second quarter off a Bailey Timmons.

While Timmons hit some big shots, it was Rhyle McKinney that stole the show. The 4A State Tournament MVP finished with 25 points thanks in large part to hitting 12 of 15 free throws.

Foul trouble and injuries were too much for Hardin-Jefferson (35-5) to overcome, but the future is bright in Sour Lake. Freshman Ashlon Jackson finished the night with 14 points and three rebounds before fouling out in the fourth quarter. Senior Tunisha Strong, who also fouled out, was the only other Lady Hawk with double digit points, finishing with ten.