HUNTSVILLE, Texas — The Hardin-Jefferson Lady Hawks are headed to the State Tournament for the first time since 2001, after burying Fairfield 64-40.

Tunisha Strong had an outstanding game, scoring 25 points for Mike Fogo's team. Region III Tournament MVP Ashlon Jackson finished with 13 points.

This marks the seventh time in program history the Lady Hawks have advanced to the State Tournament, with their last title coming in 1989.

Hardin-Jefferson (34-4) will face Burnet (31-7) in San Antonio's Alamodome on Friday at 1:30 pm. The winner will face Dallas Lincoln (31-4) or Argyle (30-7).