HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

4A REGION III SEMIFINALS

(11) Silsbee vs (17) Fairfield

Friday 6:00 pm, Sam Houston State University

Winner vs (3) Hardin-Jefferson or (7) Midlothian Heritage

(3) Hardin-Jefferson vs (7) Hardin-Jefferson

Friday 8:00 pm, Sam Houston State University

Winner vs (11) Silsbee or (17) Fairfield

3A REGION III SEMIFINALS

(4) Woodville vs (19) Keene

Friday 7:30 pm, Midway High School

Winner vs (5) Franklin or (11) Anderson-Shiro

TAPPS 3A REGIONAL

(3) Legacy Christian vs Hallettsville Sacred Heart

Saturday, TBA

Winner vs (5) Rosehill Christian or San Antonio Keystone