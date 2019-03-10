BEAUMONT, Texas — The inaugural Alumni Bowl didn't quite live up to the hype with West Brook pulling away from Beaumont United for a 45-10 win, but that was last year. This time around both the Bruins and Timberwolves are undefeated for the season and dominating their opponents.

West Brook's high powered offense enters the rivalry tilt averaging 45 points per game, while Beaumont United is giving up just over seven points a game.

Kickoff at BISD Memorial Stadium is set for 7:00 pm Friday night, with the 409Sports Blitz team reporting live at 5, 6 and 6:30 before the Blitz gets going at 10:20.

