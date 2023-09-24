409Sports | Here's who we're following for week 6 of Southeast Texas high school football

Come back here Friday night for all your scores, highlights from week six of Southeast Texas high school football.

BEAUMONT, Texas — We're starting week six of high school football in Southeast Texas and the 409Sports team will be working to bring you all the highlights and scores from this week.

This week in the 409Sports Game of the Week we've got the Jasper High School Bulldogs facing the Hamshire-Fannett High School Longhorns.

Last week the Silsbee High School Tigers took the win from the West Orange-Stark High School Mustangs 20 - 6.

Watch The Blitz every Friday night during the regular season at 10:15 p.m. on 12News.

Here's all of the games we'll be following for week six...

Anahuac @ Orangefield

West Brook @ Humble Atascocita

Buna @ Kirbyville

Tarkington @ Hardin

Hardin-Jefferson @ Silsbee

Houston Legacy @ Little Cypress-Mauriceville

Humble Kingwood @ Beaumont United

Jasper @ Hamshire-Fannett

Kountze @ Hemphill

Nederland@ Dayton

Newton @ Anderson-Shiro

Memorial @ Crosby

Port Neches-Groves @ Texas City

West Orange-Stark @ Liberty

Woodville @ Shepherd

