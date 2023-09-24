409Sports | Here's who we're following for week 6 of Southeast Texas high school football

BEAUMONT, Texas — We're starting week six of high school football in Southeast Texas and the 409Sports team will be working to bring you all the highlights and scores from this week.
This week in the 409Sports Game of the Week we've got the Jasper High School Bulldogs facing the Hamshire-Fannett High School Longhorns.
Last week the Silsbee High School Tigers took the win from the West Orange-Stark High School Mustangs 20 - 6.
Here's all of the games we'll be following for week six...
- Anahuac @ Orangefield
- West Brook @ Humble Atascocita
- Buna @ Kirbyville
- Tarkington @ Hardin
- Hardin-Jefferson @ Silsbee
- Houston Legacy @ Little Cypress-Mauriceville
- Humble Kingwood @ Beaumont United
- Jasper @ Hamshire-Fannett
- Kountze @ Hemphill
- Nederland@ Dayton
- Newton @ Anderson-Shiro
- Memorial @ Crosby
- Port Neches-Groves @ Texas City
- West Orange-Stark @ Liberty
- Woodville @ Shepherd
Highlights from week five
Here's a YouTube playlist that includes the entire 409Sports Blitz show and all our individual highlights from week five of high school football in Southeast
