Game Of The Week

409Sports | Here's who we're following for week 6 of Southeast Texas high school football

Come back here Friday night for all your scores, highlights from week six of Southeast Texas high school football.

BEAUMONT, Texas — We're  starting week six of high school football in Southeast Texas and the 409Sports team will be working to bring you all the highlights and scores from this week.

This week in the 409Sports Game of the Week we've got the Jasper High School Bulldogs facing the Hamshire-Fannett High School Longhorns.

VOTE NOW | Week six Band of the Week

Last week the Silsbee High School Tigers took the win from the West Orange-Stark High School Mustangs 20 - 6.

Watch The Blitz every Friday night during the regular season at 10:15 p.m. on 12News.

MORE | Get your Southeast Texas scores

Help the 409Sports team keep up with all the scores by downloading the ScoreStream app from the Apple app store or via Google Play to and entering scores live from whatever game you're at on Friday night!

Here's all of the games we'll be following for week six...

  • Anahuac @ Orangefield
  • West Brook @ Humble Atascocita
  • Buna @ Kirbyville
  • Tarkington @ Hardin
  • Hardin-Jefferson @ Silsbee
  • Houston Legacy @ Little Cypress-Mauriceville
  • Humble Kingwood @ Beaumont United
  • Jasper @ Hamshire-Fannett
  • Kountze @ Hemphill
  • Nederland@ Dayton
  • Newton @ Anderson-Shiro
  • Memorial @ Crosby
  • Port Neches-Groves @ Texas City
  • West Orange-Stark @ Liberty
  • Woodville @ Shepherd

Highlights from week five

Here's a YouTube playlist that includes the entire 409Sports Blitz show and all our individual highlights from week five of high school football in Southeast 

