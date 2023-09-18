409Sports | Here's who we're following for week 5 of high school football in Southeast Texas

Here's all your scores, highlights from week four of high school football in Southeast Texas.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BEAUMONT, Texas — We're now up to week five of high school football in Southeast Texas and the 409Sports team will be working to bring you all the highlights and scores from this week.

This week in the 409Sports Game of the Week we've got the Silsbee High School Tigers taking on the West Orange-Stark High School Mustangs.

VOTE NOW | Week four Band of the Week

Last week the Woodville High School Eagles beat the Orangefield High School Bobcats 19-7.

Watch The Blitz every Friday night during the regular season at 10:15 p.m. on 12News.

MORE | Get your Southeast Texas scores

Help the 409Sports team keep up with all the scores by downloading the ScoreStream app from the Apple app store or via Google Play to and entering scores live from whatever game you're at on Friday night!

Here's all of the games we'll be following for week five...

Tatum @ Lumberton

Addison Trinity Christian @ Vidor

Hamshire-Fannett @ Bridge City

Liberty @ Jasper

Silsbee @ West Orange-Stark

Orangefield @ Buna

Kirbyville @ East Chambers

Hardin @ Anahuac

Diboll @ Woodville

Anderson Shiro @ Kountze

Warren @ Newton

West Hardin @ Hull Daisetta

Colmesneil @ Cushing

Acadiana Christian, LA @ Evadale

Highlights from week four

Here's a YouTube playlist that includes the entire 409Sports Blitz show and all our individual highlights from week four of high school football in Southeast Texas!

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.