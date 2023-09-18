x
Game Of The Week

409Sports | Here's who we're following for week 5 of high school football in Southeast Texas

Here's all your scores, highlights from week four of high school football in Southeast Texas.

BEAUMONT, Texas — We're  now up to week five of high school football in Southeast Texas and the 409Sports team will be working to bring you all the highlights and scores from this week.

This week in the 409Sports Game of the Week we've got the Silsbee High School Tigers taking on the West Orange-Stark High School Mustangs.

Last week the Woodville High School Eagles beat the Orangefield High School Bobcats 19-7.

Watch The Blitz every Friday night during the regular season at 10:15 p.m. on 12News.

MORE | Get your Southeast Texas scores

Here's all of the games we'll be following for week five...

  • Tatum @ Lumberton
  • Addison Trinity Christian @ Vidor
  • Hamshire-Fannett @ Bridge City
  • Liberty @ Jasper
  • Silsbee @ West Orange-Stark
  • Orangefield @ Buna
  • Kirbyville @ East Chambers
  • Hardin @ Anahuac
  • Diboll @ Woodville
  • Anderson Shiro @ Kountze
  • Warren @ Newton
  • West Hardin @ Hull Daisetta
  • Colmesneil @ Cushing
  • Acadiana Christian, LA @ Evadale

Highlights from week four

Here's a YouTube playlist that includes the entire 409Sports Blitz show and all our individual highlights from week four of high school football in Southeast Texas!

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

