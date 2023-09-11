409Sports Blitz | Here's who we're following for week 4 of high school football in Southeast Texas

BEAUMONT, Texas — It's time for week four of high school football in Southeast Texas and the 409Sports team will be working to bring you all the highlights and scores from this week.
This week in the 409Sports Game of the Week we've got the Woodville High School Eagles taking on the Orangefield High School Bobcats.
Last week Silsbee High School steamrolled Nederland 49 - 0 and took home that week's Band of the Week honors as well.
Here's all of the games we'll be following for week four...
- Anderson-Shiro @ Evadale
- Brazosport @ Silsbee
- Burkeville @ Beaumont Legacy Christian
- Diboll @ Hardin-Jefferson
- East Chambers @ Liberty
- Hardin @ Hull-Daisetta
- Hemphill @ Kirbyville
- Houston Kinkaid @ Little Cypress-Mauriceville
- Jasper @ Franklin
- Kountze @ Buna
- Lumberton @ Bridge City
- Newton @ West Orange-Stark
- Port Arthur Memorial @ New Caney Porter
- Splendora @ Hamshire-Fannett
- St. Louis Catholic, LA @ Vidor
- Woodville @ Orangefield (Game of the Week)
Highlights from week three
Here's a YouTube playlist that includes the entire 409Sports Blitz show and all our individual highlights from week three of high school football in Southeast Texas!
