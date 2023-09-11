409Sports Blitz | Here's who we're following for week 4 of high school football in Southeast Texas

Come back here Friday night for all your scores, highlights from week four of high school football in Southeast Texas.

BEAUMONT, Texas — It's time for week four of high school football in Southeast Texas and the 409Sports team will be working to bring you all the highlights and scores from this week.

This week in the 409Sports Game of the Week we've got the Woodville High School Eagles taking on the Orangefield High School Bobcats.

VOTE NOW | Week four Band of the Week

Last week Silsbee High School steamrolled Nederland 49 - 0 and took home that week's Band of the Week honors as well.

Watch The Blitz every Friday night during the regular season at 10:15 p.m. on 12News.

MORE | Get your Southeast Texas scores

Help the 409Sports team keep up with all the scores by downloading the ScoreStream app from the Apple app store or via Google Play to and entering scores live from whatever game you're at on Friday night!

Here's all of the games we'll be following for week four...

Anderson-Shiro @ Evadale

Brazosport @ Silsbee

Burkeville @ Beaumont Legacy Christian

Diboll @ Hardin-Jefferson

East Chambers @ Liberty

Hardin @ Hull-Daisetta

Hemphill @ Kirbyville

Houston Kinkaid @ Little Cypress-Mauriceville

Jasper @ Franklin

Kountze @ Buna

Lumberton @ Bridge City

Newton @ West Orange-Stark

Port Arthur Memorial @ New Caney Porter

Splendora @ Hamshire-Fannett

St. Louis Catholic, LA @ Vidor

Woodville @ Orangefield (Game of the Week)

Highlights from week three

Here's a YouTube playlist that includes the entire 409Sports Blitz show and all our individual highlights from week three of high school football in Southeast Texas!

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.