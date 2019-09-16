The 409Sports Blitz is headed to Orange County for the second time this season for our Game of The Week!

The 409Sports team will be live Friday at 5, 6, 6:30 and 10:20 on the beautiful new turf at Pirate Stadium. Last week Vidor played their first game of the surface, coming a way with a 48-0 thrashing of Caney Creek.

On the other side of the ball will be Little Cypress Mauriceville. The Battlin' Bears got off to a good start this season with a win over Woodville, but have since lost back to back games to state ranked West Orange-Stark and Jasper.

As always be sure to vote for Band of The Week!

Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin' Bears (1-2) at Vidor Pirates (1-1)

Series: LCM leads 15-13

Streak: Vidor, 1

Last Year: Vidor, 44-7

Last LCM Win: 2013