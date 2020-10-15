Top five showdown highlights Week 8

Jasper gets their shot at top-ranked Carthage

JASPER, Texas — The 409Sports Blitz Game of The Week could very well be the game of the week for the entire state of Texas.

The District 10-4A-DII title will be on the line as fourth-ranked Jasper (5-0, 1-0) welcomes number one Cartage (4-0, 1-0) to Bulldog Field.

Jasper will be looking for their first win over Carthage since 1969. While the kings of "bEast" Texas are searching for their 21st-straight win after winning their seventh State Championship last season.

409Sports Blitz Game of The Week

10-4A-DII

#1 Carthage Bulldogs (4-0, 1-0) at #4 Jasper Bulldogs (5-0, 1-0)

Series: Carthage leads 10-7-3

Last Meeting: 2013, Carthage 41-26

Last Jasper Win: 1969, 17-0

SERIES HISTORY

1928: Tie, 12-12

1929: Jasper, 13-12

1930: Carthage, 6-0

1931: Jasper, 7-0

1942: Jasper, 24-12

1942: Carthage, 19-0

1943: Carthage, 20-6

1943: Tie, 6-6

1944: Carthage, 13-7

1944: Jasper, 13-0

1945: Jasper, 19-18

1946: Carthage, 38-7

1947: Carthage, 27-0

1968: Jasper, 42-8

1969: Jasper, 17-0

1973: Tie, 14-14

2008: Carthage, 56-21

2009: Carthage, 27-3

2012: Carthage, 49-31

2013: Carthage, 41-26

2020 RESULTS

#1 Carthage Bulldogs (4-0, 1-0)

Kilgore, W 27-7

#4 Gilmer, W 42-14

#2 Pleasant Grove, W 35-7

#10 Center, W 56-14

#4 Jasper Bulldogs

#4 (3A-DII) Newton, W 63-20

Hardin-Jefferson, W 46-20

Vidor, W 30-19

Little Cypress-Mauriceville, W 35-0

Rusk 42-21





