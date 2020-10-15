Top five showdown highlights Week 8

JASPER, Texas — The 409Sports Blitz Game of The Week could very well be the game of the week for the entire state of Texas.
The District 10-4A-DII title will be on the line as fourth-ranked Jasper (5-0, 1-0) welcomes number one Cartage (4-0, 1-0) to Bulldog Field.
Jasper will be looking for their first win over Carthage since 1969. While the kings of "bEast" Texas are searching for their 21st-straight win after winning their seventh State Championship last season.
409Sports Blitz Game of The Week
10-4A-DII
#1 Carthage Bulldogs (4-0, 1-0) at #4 Jasper Bulldogs (5-0, 1-0)
Series: Carthage leads 10-7-3
Last Meeting: 2013, Carthage 41-26
Last Jasper Win: 1969, 17-0
SERIES HISTORY
1928: Tie, 12-12
1929: Jasper, 13-12
1930: Carthage, 6-0
1931: Jasper, 7-0
1942: Jasper, 24-12
1942: Carthage, 19-0
1943: Carthage, 20-6
1943: Tie, 6-6
1944: Carthage, 13-7
1944: Jasper, 13-0
1945: Jasper, 19-18
1946: Carthage, 38-7
1947: Carthage, 27-0
1968: Jasper, 42-8
1969: Jasper, 17-0
1973: Tie, 14-14
2008: Carthage, 56-21
2009: Carthage, 27-3
2012: Carthage, 49-31
2013: Carthage, 41-26
2020 RESULTS
#1 Carthage Bulldogs (4-0, 1-0)
Kilgore, W 27-7
#4 Gilmer, W 42-14
#2 Pleasant Grove, W 35-7
#10 Center, W 56-14
#4 Jasper Bulldogs
#4 (3A-DII) Newton, W 63-20
Hardin-Jefferson, W 46-20
Vidor, W 30-19
Little Cypress-Mauriceville, W 35-0
Rusk 42-21