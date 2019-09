PORT ARTHUR, Texas — It's no secret that Beaumont United's improvement from year one is remarkable, Port Arthur Memorial Head Coach Brian Morgan and his Titans have witnessed it first hand.

Last week Morgan and some of his team watched the Timberwolves dominate a solid Nederland team. Now the Titans will try to slow down an offense that has racked up 88 points in two weeks of play.

RELATED: Beaumont United, Port Arthur Memorial in battle for week 3 band of the week