The District 10-3A-DI title could be on the line in the 409Sports Blitz Game of The Week

East Chambers and Woodville put perfect district records on the line Friday night

WINNIE, Texas — The 409Sports Blitz is heading to Buccaneer Stadium in Winnie for the 409Sports Blitz Game of The Week!

With only two weeks remaining in the regular season, the District 10-3A-DI Championship could be on the line as Woodville (5-2, 4-0) travels to East Chambers (6-2, 4-0).

We'll be live in Buccaneer Stadium Friday at 5, 6 and 6:30 to preview the matchup before the 409Sports Blitz gets started at 10:20 pm.

409Sports Blitz Game of The Week

10-3A-DI

Woodville (5-2, 4-0) at

East Chambers (6-2, 4-0)

Series: East Chambers leads 10-3

First Meeting: 1968, East Chambers 8-7

Last Meeting: 2020, East Chambers 49-20

Last Woodville Win: 2018, 42-31

SEASON RESULTS

Woodville Eagles (5-2, 4-0)

at Newton, L 46-26

vs Orangefield, L 21-7

at Corrigan-Camden, W 19-13

*at Buna, W 44-12

*vs Kirbyville, W 7-0

*at Tarkington, W 46-14

*vs Hardin, W 49-0