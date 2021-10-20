The Bayou Bowl is the 409Sports Blitz Game of The Week!

Rivals Bridge City and Orangefield will square off in Larry Ward Stadium Friday night

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — The 409Sports Blitz is heading to Larry Ward Stadium Friday night for Bayou Bowl between Bridge City and Orangefield.

The Cardinals (3-4, 1-2) are needing to pull off an upset to stay in the playoff hunt, while the Bobcats (5-2, 2-1) are looking to bounce back from their first loss in 11-4A-Division II.

409Sports will be live Friday at 5, 6 and 6:30 to preview the game before the 409Sports Blitz gets started at 10:20 pm.

409Sports Blitz Game of The Week

Bayou Bowl | 11-4A-DII

Orangefield (5-2, 2-1) at

Bridge City (3-4, 1-2)

Series: Bridge City leads 16-7

Last Meeting: 2020, Orangefield 22-0

Last Bridge City Win: 2012, 24-13

Streak: Orangefield 2-straight wins

SEASON RESULTS

Orangefield Bobcats (5-2, 2-1)

vs Anahuac, W 46-13

at Woodville, W 21-7

vs Livingston, L 31-27

at Buna, W 41-0

*vs Silsbee, W 16-14

*at Liberty, W 34-13

*vs (4) West Orange-Stark, L 27-7

Bridge City Cardinals (3-4, 1-2)

at Buna, W 27-14

vs Tarkington, W 48-0

vs Huffman Hargrave, L 38-2

at Anahuac, L 33-0

*at Hamshire-Fannett, L 56-21

*vs Hardin-Jefferson, W 21-20

*at Silsbee, L 19-14