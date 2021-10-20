The Bayou Bowl is the 409Sports Blitz Game of The Week!

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — The 409Sports Blitz is heading to Larry Ward Stadium Friday night for Bayou Bowl between Bridge City and Orangefield.
The Cardinals (3-4, 1-2) are needing to pull off an upset to stay in the playoff hunt, while the Bobcats (5-2, 2-1) are looking to bounce back from their first loss in 11-4A-Division II.
409Sports will be live Friday at 5, 6 and 6:30 to preview the game before the 409Sports Blitz gets started at 10:20 pm.
409Sports Blitz Game of The Week
Bayou Bowl | 11-4A-DII
Orangefield (5-2, 2-1) at
Bridge City (3-4, 1-2)
Series: Bridge City leads 16-7
Last Meeting: 2020, Orangefield 22-0
Last Bridge City Win: 2012, 24-13
Streak: Orangefield 2-straight wins
SEASON RESULTS
Orangefield Bobcats (5-2, 2-1)
vs Anahuac, W 46-13
at Woodville, W 21-7
vs Livingston, L 31-27
at Buna, W 41-0
*vs Silsbee, W 16-14
*at Liberty, W 34-13
*vs (4) West Orange-Stark, L 27-7
Bridge City Cardinals (3-4, 1-2)
at Buna, W 27-14
vs Tarkington, W 48-0
vs Huffman Hargrave, L 38-2
at Anahuac, L 33-0
*at Hamshire-Fannett, L 56-21
*vs Hardin-Jefferson, W 21-20
*at Silsbee, L 19-14
HISTORY
1956: Bridge City 20-0
1957: Bridge City 19-0
1958: Bridge City 8-0
1959: Orangefield 22-6
1960: Orangefield 14-10
1961: Bridge City 2-0
1982: Bridge City 34-0
1983: Bridge City 14-8
2000: Bridge City 35-6
2001: Bridge City 24-0
2002: Bridge City 36-0
2003: Orangefield 15-14
2004: Bridge City 48-0
2005: Bridge City 28-0
2006: Bridge City 28-18
2007: Orangefield 60-35
2008: Bridge City 14-7
2009: Bridge City 31-30
2010: Orangefield 28-26
2011: Bridge City 34-0
2012: Bridge City 24-13
2013: Orangefield 35-14
2020: Orangefield 22-0