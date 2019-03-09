The 409Sports Blitz is heading to Dan R. Hooks Stadium for the 33rd edition of the Orange Bowl between Little Cypress-Mauriceville and West Orange-Stark.
While the series has not been kind to LCM over the years, the Battlin' Bears are (1-0) after winning a defensive battle over Woodville, 21-7.
West Orange-Stark is also (1-0) to start the season thanks to a thrilling 21-20 win at Class 5A Nederland. The Mustangs are also ranked third in the latest Texas Football 4A-Division II State Rankings.
The 409Sports team will have live reports on Friday at 5, 6 and 6:30 pm before the 409Sports Blitz gets started at 10:20 pm.
Be sure to also vote for the 409Sports Blitz Band of The Week! Last week it was the Port Neches-Groves Purple Pride Indian Band taking home the first banner of the season.
409Sports Blitz Game of The Week
Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin' Bears (1-0) at
West Orange-Stark Mustangs (1-0)
Series: WOS leads 29-3
Last Meeting: WOS 47-0, 2018
Streak: WOS 19-straight
Last LCM Win: 1994
Series History
1982: WOS 7-0
1983: LCM 27-0
1984: WOS 13-9
1985: WOS 42-7
1986: WOS 15-0
1987: WOS 28-14
1988: WOS 56-0
1989: WOS 42-7
1990: WOS 57-6
1991: WOS 21-13
1992: LCM (WOS forfeited 35-14 win)
1993: WOS 42-0
1994: LCM 37-6
1995: WOS 27-7
1996: WOS 27-7
1997: WOS 15-3
1998: WOS 42-7
1999: WOS 28-0
2000: WOS 53-0
2001: WOS 42-7
2002: WOS 21-7
2003: WOS 30-10
2006: WOS 35-14
2007: WOS 6-0
2008: WOS 48-7
2009: WOS 28-14
2012: WOS 18-0
2013: WOS 21-3
2014: WOS 29-12
2015: WOS 26-13
2016: WOS 45-0
2018: WOS 47-0