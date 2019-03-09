The 409Sports Blitz is heading to Dan R. Hooks Stadium for the 33rd edition of the Orange Bowl between Little Cypress-Mauriceville and West Orange-Stark.

While the series has not been kind to LCM over the years, the Battlin' Bears are (1-0) after winning a defensive battle over Woodville, 21-7.

West Orange-Stark is also (1-0) to start the season thanks to a thrilling 21-20 win at Class 5A Nederland. The Mustangs are also ranked third in the latest Texas Football 4A-Division II State Rankings.

The 409Sports team will have live reports on Friday at 5, 6 and 6:30 pm before the 409Sports Blitz gets started at 10:20 pm.

Be sure to also vote for the 409Sports Blitz Band of The Week! Last week it was the Port Neches-Groves Purple Pride Indian Band taking home the first banner of the season.

409Sports Blitz Game of The Week

Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin' Bears (1-0) at

West Orange-Stark Mustangs (1-0)

Series: WOS leads 29-3

Last Meeting: WOS 47-0, 2018

Streak: WOS 19-straight

Last LCM Win: 1994



Series History

1982: WOS 7-0

1983: LCM 27-0

1984: WOS 13-9

1985: WOS 42-7

1986: WOS 15-0

1987: WOS 28-14

1988: WOS 56-0

1989: WOS 42-7

1990: WOS 57-6

1991: WOS 21-13

1992: LCM (WOS forfeited 35-14 win)

1993: WOS 42-0

1994: LCM 37-6

1995: WOS 27-7

1996: WOS 27-7

1997: WOS 15-3

1998: WOS 42-7

1999: WOS 28-0

2000: WOS 53-0

2001: WOS 42-7

2002: WOS 21-7

2003: WOS 30-10

2006: WOS 35-14

2007: WOS 6-0

2008: WOS 48-7

2009: WOS 28-14

2012: WOS 18-0

2013: WOS 21-3

2014: WOS 29-12

2015: WOS 26-13

2016: WOS 45-0

2018: WOS 47-0