409Sports | Here's who we're following for week 7 of high school football in Southeast Texas

BEAUMONT, Texas — Week seven of Southeast Texas high school football is here and the 409Sports team will be working to bring you all the highlights and scores from this week.

This week in the 409Sports Game of the Week the Vidor Pirates will be visiting the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears.

Last week the Hamshire-Fannett High School Longhorns took out the Jasper High School Bulldogs 31 - 28.

Watch The Blitz every Friday night during the regular season at 10:15 p.m. on 12News.

Here's all of the games we'll be following for week seven...

Beaumont West Brook @ Humble

Port Neches-Groves @ Fort Bend Willowridge

Beaumont United @ Humble Atascocita

La Porte @ Port Arthur Memorial

Santa Fe @ Nederland

Vidor @ Little Cypress-Mauriceville

Lumberton @ Splendora

Bridge City @ Jasper

Hamshire-Fannett @ West Orange-Stark

Liberty @ Hardin-Jefferson

East Chamber @ Buna

Kirbyville @ Anahuac

Orangefield @ Cleveland Tarkington

Coldspring-Oakhurst @ Woodville

Trinity @ Kountze

Hemphill @ Newton

Evadale @ Deweyville

Highlights from week six

Here's a YouTube playlist that includes the entire 409Sports Blitz show and all our individual highlights from week five of high school football in Southeast

