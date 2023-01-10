x
409Sports | Here's who we're following for week 7 of high school football in Southeast Texas

Come back Friday night for all your scores, highlights from week seven of high school football in Southeast Texas.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Week seven of Southeast Texas high school football is here and the 409Sports team will be working to bring you all the highlights and scores from this week.

This week in the 409Sports Game of the Week the Vidor Pirates will be visiting the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears.

Last week the Hamshire-Fannett High School Longhorns took out the Jasper High School Bulldogs 31 - 28.

Watch The Blitz every Friday night during the regular season at 10:15 p.m. on 12News.

Here's all of the games we'll be following for week seven...

  • Beaumont West Brook @ Humble
  • Port Neches-Groves @ Fort Bend Willowridge
  • Beaumont United @ Humble Atascocita
  • La Porte @ Port Arthur Memorial
  • Santa Fe @ Nederland
  • Vidor @ Little Cypress-Mauriceville
  • Lumberton @ Splendora
  • Bridge City @ Jasper
  • Hamshire-Fannett @ West Orange-Stark
  • Liberty @ Hardin-Jefferson
  • East Chamber @ Buna
  • Kirbyville @ Anahuac
  • Orangefield @ Cleveland Tarkington
  • Coldspring-Oakhurst @ Woodville
  • Trinity @ Kountze
  • Hemphill @ Newton
  • Evadale @ Deweyville

Highlights from week six

Here's a YouTube playlist that includes the entire 409Sports Blitz show and all our individual highlights from week five of high school football in Southeast 

