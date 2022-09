Orangefield and Woodville to battle in the 409Sports Blitz Game of The Week!

A possible playoff preview takes center stage on the 409Sports Blitz

WOODVILLE, Texas — The 409Sports Blitz is heading north to Woodville's Eagle Stadium for the Game of The Week!

Realignment in February sent Woodville (2-1) out of their traditional district and replaced them with Orangefield (2-1) when the Bobcats dropped to 3A-DI.

This scenario mean Friday night's non-district battle could serve as a playoff preview between the Eagles and Bobcats.

409Sports Blitz Game of The Week

Orangefield Bobcats (2-1) at Woodville Eagles (2-1)

Friday 7:30 pm, Eagle Stadium

Series: Orangefield leads 14-7

First Meeting: 1933, Woodville 99-0

Last Meeting: 2021, Orangefield 21-7



SERIES HISTORY

1933: Woodville 99-0

1982: Orangefield 31-20

1983: Woodville 20-0

1988: Orangefield 12-7

1989: Woodville 21-14

1992: Orangefield 31-30

1993: Woodville 26-19

1994: Orangefield 29-12

1995: Orangefield 58-40

1996: Woodville 8-0

1997: Orangefield 19-7

1998: Orangefield 38-20

1999: Orangefield 31-17

2000: Orangefield 33-20

2001: Orangefield 29-26

2010: Orangefield 27-17

2011: Orangefield 28-6

2016: Woodville 41-7

2018: Woodville 43-14

2019: Orangefield 31-0

2021: Orangefield 21-7

SEASON RESULTS

Orangefield (2-1)

vs Bridge City, W 28-9

vs Legacy Sports Science, L 40-30

vs Shepherd, W 42-26

Average Points Per Game: 33.3

Average Points Surrendered Per Game: 25.7

Woodville (2-1)

at #1 (3A-DI) Franklin, L 22-12

vs #3 (3A-DII) Newton, W 23-22

at Liberty, W 34-27

Average Points Per Game: 23.0

Average Points Surrendered Per Game: 23.7