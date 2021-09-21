Nederland and PNG will battle for the 98th time in our 409Sports Blitz Game of The Week!

PORT NECHES, Texas — The premier rivalry of Southeast Texas will take center stage Friday night when Nederland and Port Neches-Groves play the 98th edition of Mid-County Madness.
The annual grudge match will also serve as the 409Sports Blitz Game of The Week!
Ashly Elam and Cam Sibert will preview the matchup Friday at 5, 6 and 6:30 before the 409Sports Blitz Gets started at 10:20 pm.
(10) Nederland Bulldogs (3-0, 0-0) at
Port Neches-Groves Indians (2-1, 0-0)
Series: PNG leads 52-38-7
Last Meeting: 2020, PNG 22-21
Last Nederland Win: 2017, Nederland 36-35
First Meeting: 1925, Nederland 6-0
Streak: PNG 3 Wins
Season Results
Nederland Bulldogs (3-0, 0-0)
vs West Orange-Stark, W 14-6
at Houston Austin, W 41-6
vs Silsbee, W 41-34 (OT)
Port Neches-Groves Indians (2-1, 0-0)
vs Jasper, W 14-7
vs Beaumont United, W 21-17
at Tomball, L 42-25
