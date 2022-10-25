Mid-County Madness takes center stage in the 409Sports Blitz Game of The Week!

PNG and Nederland will battle it out for the 99th time Friday night

PORT NECHES, Texas — It's been tabbed as the top rivalry in the Texas, and it's taking center stage as the 409Sports Blitz Game of The Week!

The 99th edition of Mid-County Madness is scheduled to be played Friday night at Indian Stadium with Port Neches-Groves looking to stay in contention for the district title, while Nederland needs a win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Both teams are rolling into the battle for the Bum Phillips Bowl Trophy after lopsided wins.

PNG pounded Santa Fe 52-7, meanwhile Nederland walloped Galena Park, 42-7.

Also be sure to vote for the 409Sports Blitz Band of The Week by clicking the link below.

409Sports Blitz Game of The Week

Mid-County Madness

Nederland Bulldogs (2-6, 2-3) at Port Neches-Groves Indians (6-2, 4-1)

Series: PNG leads 52-39-7

First Meeting: 1925, Nederland 6-0

Last Meeting: 2021, Nederland 38-28



History

1925: Nederland 6-0

1925: PNG 13-7

1926: PNG 6-0

1926: PNG 6-0

1927: Tie 0-0

1927: PNG 22-0

1928: Nederland 31-0

1928: Nederland 25-0

1929: PNG 20-0

1929: PNG 26-0

1930: PNG 6-0

1930: Tie 0-0

1931: PNG 32-0

1932: PNG 21-0

1933: PNG 7-0

1934: PNG 20-0

1935: PNG 27-6

1936: Nederland 20-19

1937: Nederland 13-0

1938: PNG 14-0

1939: Nederland 6-0

1940: Tie 0-0

1941: PNG 2-0

1942: Nederland 14-0

1943: Tie 7-7

1944: Nederland 18-0

1945: Nederland 39-12

1946: PNG 35-3

1947: PNG 71-0

1948: PNG 38-7

1954: Nederland 27-24

1955: Nederland 34-6

1956: Nederland 19-6

1957: Nederland 40-14

1958: PNG 36-22

1959: Nederland 14-0

1960: Nederland 27-6

1961: PNG 14-12

1962: Nederland 21-12

1963: PNG 22-21

1964: Nederland 22-6

1965: Tie 0-0

1966: PNG 16-15

1967: PNG 6-0

1968: Tie 35-35

1969: PNG 20-19

1970: PNG 15-14

1971: PNG 51-13

1972: PNG 38-0

1973: PNG 29-6

1974: PNG 20-17

1975: PNG 28-6

1976: PNG 20-3

1977: PNG 35-14

1978: PNG 22-3

1979: PNG 14-9

1980: PNG 35-0

1981: PNG 12-0

1982: PNG 49-0

1983: PNG 28-7

1984: Nederland 13-7

1985: PNG 3-0

1986: Nederland 21-12

1987: Tie 14-14

1988: Nederland 29-0

1989: PNG 41-7

1990: PNG 27-0

1991: PNG 23-6

1992: PNG 54-0

1993: Nederland 28-14

1994: Nederland 28-25

1996: PNG 17-14

1997: Nederland 28-7

1998: PNG 28-7

1999: PNG 31-8

2000: Nederland 21-19

2001: Nederland 42-10

2002: Nederland 22-19

2003: PNG 23-14

2004: Nederland 19-13

2005: Nederland 35-28

2006: Nederland 31-24

2007: PNG 28-16

2008: Nederland 41-21

2009: PNG 23-7

2010: Nederland 39-32

2011: Nederland 24-21

2012: Nederland 37-12

2013: Nederland 21-17

2014: Nederland 35-28

2015: Nederland 30-27

2016: PNG 41-21

2017: Nederland 36-35

2018: PNG 34-21

2019: PNG 27-21

2020: PNG 22-21

2021: Nederland 38-28

Season Results

Nederland (2-6, 2-3)

at West Orange-Stark, L 32-0

at Port Arthur Memorial, L 42-21

Silsbee, L 24-16

*at Willowridge, W 38-14

*vs Dayton, L 45-0

*at Santa Fe, L 41-18

*at Fort Bend Marshall, L 24-0

*vs Galena Park, W 42-7