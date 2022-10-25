Mid-County Madness takes center stage in the 409Sports Blitz Game of The Week!

PORT NECHES, Texas — It's been tabbed as the top rivalry in the Texas, and it's taking center stage as the 409Sports Blitz Game of The Week!
The 99th edition of Mid-County Madness is scheduled to be played Friday night at Indian Stadium with Port Neches-Groves looking to stay in contention for the district title, while Nederland needs a win to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Both teams are rolling into the battle for the Bum Phillips Bowl Trophy after lopsided wins.
PNG pounded Santa Fe 52-7, meanwhile Nederland walloped Galena Park, 42-7.
409Sports Blitz Game of The Week
Mid-County Madness
Nederland Bulldogs (2-6, 2-3) at Port Neches-Groves Indians (6-2, 4-1)
Series: PNG leads 52-39-7
First Meeting: 1925, Nederland 6-0
Last Meeting: 2021, Nederland 38-28
History
Season Results
Nederland (2-6, 2-3)
at West Orange-Stark, L 32-0
at Port Arthur Memorial, L 42-21
Silsbee, L 24-16
*at Willowridge, W 38-14
*vs Dayton, L 45-0
*at Santa Fe, L 41-18
*at Fort Bend Marshall, L 24-0
*vs Galena Park, W 42-7
Port Neches-Groves (6-2, 4-1)
vs Port Arthur Memorial, L 50-15
at Beaumont United, W 49-0
at West Orange-Stark, W 27-6
*at Fort Bend Marshall, L 35-14
*vs Texas City, W 35-28
*vs Willowridge, W 56-13
*vs Dayton, W 35-28
*at Santa Fe, W 52-7