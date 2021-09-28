LCM welcomes Jasper to Battlin' Bear Stadium for the 409Sports Blitz Game of The Week

LCM looks to for first win over Jasper since 1979

ORANGE, Texas — We are heading to Orange County Friday night as Little Cypress-Mauriceville plays host to Jasper in the 409Sports Blitz Game of The Week!

While this is a non-district matchup there is still plenty excitement expected with LCM trying to defeat Jasper for the first time since 1979.

The Bulldogs are coming off a tough 8-7 loss at Vidor, while LCM took down the second ranked private school in Texas, Houston Kinkaid.

Weather permitting the 409Sports team will be live in Battlin' Bear Stadium to preview the game Friday night at 5, 6 and 6:30 before the 409Sports Blitz gets started at 10:20 pm.

409Sports Blitz Game of The Week

Jasper Bulldogs (1-2) at Little Cypress-Mauriceville (3-1)

Series: Jasper leads 25-2-1

Last Meeting: 2020, Jasper 35-0

First Meeting: 1970, Jasper 21-6

Last LCM Win: 1979, LCM 10-7

Streak: Jasper 7 wins

Season Results

Jasper Bulldogs

at Port Neches-Groves, L 14-7

vs Hardin-Jefferson, W 33-3

at Vidor, L 8-7

Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin' Bears

at Hamshire-Fannett, W 26-6

at West Orange-Stark, L 33-20

at Katy Jordan, W 32-6

vs Houston Kinkaid, W 49-20

History

1970: Jasper, 21-6

1971: Jasper, 18-6

1972: LCM, 7-0

1973: Jasper, 14-7

1974: Jasper, 27-21

1975: Jasper, 41-28

1976: Jasper, 28-7

1977: Jasper, 29-7

1978: Jasper, 27-19

1979: LCM, 10-7

1980: Jasper, 28-7

1981: Jasper, 17-14

1982: Jasper, 21-10

1983: Jasper, 16-14

1984: Jasper, 27-14

1985: Jasper, 55-9

1986: Jasper, 54-7

1987: Jasper, 41-7

1990: Jasper, 6-3

1991: Jasper, 17-7

1992: Tie, 7-7 (Bi-District, Jasper advanced on penetrations)

1995: Jasper, 28-6 (Bi-District)

2014: Jasper, 29-13

2015: Jasper, 34-14

2016: Jasper, 25-13

2018: Jasper, 46-6

2019: Jasper, 42-14

2020: Jasper, 35-0