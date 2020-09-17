LCM and Woodville will battle it out in the 409Sports Blitz Game of The Week!

Battlin' Bears will open their season, while the Eagles look to stay perfect.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Our 409Sports Blitz Game of The Week features an usual matchup. Woodville is looking to improve to (3-0) after back-to-back dominating wins, while Little Cypress-Mauriceville is opening their season after being delayed by Hurricane Laura's aftermath.

This marks the fourth time the two schools have met on the gridiron, with each team winning two games.

The 409Sports team will have live reports from Woodville's Eagle Stadium Friday at 5, 6 and 6:30 before the 409Sports Blitz gets started at 10:20 pm.

Tonight at 10 Mike Canizales will have a closer look at Woodville.

409Sports Blitz Game of The Week

Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin' Bears (0-0) at Woodville Eagles (2-0)

Series: Tied 2-2

First Meeting: 1970, LCM 26-0

Last Meeting: 2019, LCM 21-7

Last Woodville win: 2018, 40-8

RESULTS

Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin' Bears (0-0)

First Game