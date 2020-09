Jasper and Silsbee set to renew rivalry in the 409Sports Blitz Game of The Week

Longtime rivals will open the season against each other in Bulldog Stadium

JASPER, Texas — It is one of the fiercest rivalries in the 409, Jasper and Silsbee. The two teams will meet for the first time since 2017 Friday night when the Bulldogs play host to the Tigers.

The heated rivalry started in 1922 with Jasper leading the all-time series 43-34 with two ties.

While the Dawgs lead the series, it's the Tigers that have won five of the last six, including three-straight.

Jasper is coming off an (8-2) campaign that was ended in the Area Round of the playoffs, while Silsbee has made back-to-back State Semifinal appearances. The Tigers were (9-5) in 2019.

In their last meeting in 2017, Silsbee was able to hang on for a 30-23 win.

409Sports Blitz Game of The Week

#8 Silsbee Tigers (0-0) at Jasper Bulldogs (0-0

Friday 7:30 pm, Bulldog Stadium

Series: Jasper leads 43-34-2

First Meeting: 1922, Silsbee 24-6

Last Meeting: 2017, Silsbee 30-23

Streak: Silsbee 3-straight wins

Last Jasper win: 2014, 48-7