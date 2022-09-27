Hamshire-Fannett and Jasper to be highlighted in the 409Sports Game of The Week!

JASPER, Texas — The 409Sports Blitz is heading north for a crucial 9-4A-DII matchup between ninth-ranked Hamshire-Fannett and Jasper.
Both teams are coming off district opening wins with the Longhorns hammering Bridge City 34-0 and the Bulldogs holding off Liberty 21-14.
Ashly Elam and Cameron Sibert will have live previews at 5 and 6 Friday in Bulldog Stadium before the 409Sports Blitz gets underway at 10:20 pm.
Be sure to get your vote in for the 409Sports Blitz Band of The Week!
409Sports Blitz Game of The Week
#9 Hamshire-Fannett Longhorns (4-1, 1-0) at Jasper Bulldogs (3-2, 1-0)
Friday 7:30 pm, Bulldog Stadium
Series: Jasper Leads 4-0
First Meeting: 2006, Jasper 12-7
Last Meeting: 2018, Jasper 49-14 (Bi-District)
History
2006: Jasper 12-7
2007: Jasper 37-16
2008: Jasper 63-13
2009: Jasper 49-14 (Bi-District)
Season Results
Hamshire-Fannett (4-1, 1-0)
Average Points Per Game: 41.2
Average Pointer Surrendered Per Game: 10.6
vs Lumberton, L 38-31
at East Chambers, W 41-0
vs Coldspring-Oakhurst, W 42-12
at Splendora, W 58-3
*vs Bridge City, W 34-0
(*) District
Jasper (3-2, 1-0)
Average Points Per Game: 24.4
Average Pointe Surrendered Per Game: 23.6
vs Kinkaid, W 20-15
at Palestine, W 40-28
at #3 (3A-DII) Newton, L 20-6
vs #1 (3A-DI) Franklin, L 41-35
*at Liberty, W 21-13
(*) District