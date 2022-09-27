Hamshire-Fannett and Jasper to be highlighted in the 409Sports Game of The Week!

First place in 9-4A-DII will be on the line when Hamshire-Fannett visits Jasper

JASPER, Texas — The 409Sports Blitz is heading north for a crucial 9-4A-DII matchup between ninth-ranked Hamshire-Fannett and Jasper.

Both teams are coming off district opening wins with the Longhorns hammering Bridge City 34-0 and the Bulldogs holding off Liberty 21-14.

Ashly Elam and Cameron Sibert will have live previews at 5 and 6 Friday in Bulldog Stadium before the 409Sports Blitz gets underway at 10:20 pm.

409Sports Blitz Game of The Week

#9 Hamshire-Fannett Longhorns (4-1, 1-0) at Jasper Bulldogs (3-2, 1-0)

Friday 7:30 pm, Bulldog Stadium

Series: Jasper Leads 4-0

First Meeting: 2006, Jasper 12-7

Last Meeting: 2018, Jasper 49-14 (Bi-District)

History

2006: Jasper 12-7

2007: Jasper 37-16

2008: Jasper 63-13

2009: Jasper 49-14 (Bi-District)

Season Results

Hamshire-Fannett (4-1, 1-0)

Average Points Per Game: 41.2

Average Pointer Surrendered Per Game: 10.6

vs Lumberton, L 38-31

at East Chambers, W 41-0

vs Coldspring-Oakhurst, W 42-12

at Splendora, W 58-3

*vs Bridge City, W 34-0

(*) District