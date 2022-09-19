District showdown between Silsbee and West Orange-Stark is our 409Sports Blitz Game of The Week

State ranked Silsbee will look to snap West Orange-Stark's 61-game district win streak Friday night

SILSBEE, Texas — It's been a long time since West Orange-Stark has lost a district game. October 9, 2009 to be exact.

Friday night the Mustangs will put their 61-game district winning streak on the line when they visit undefeated Silsbee.

Ironically the Tigers were the last district foe to beat West Orange-Stark when they topped the Mustangs 13-7 in 2009.

West Orange-Stark will also be looking to avoid their first three game losing streak since 2001 after dropping their last two outing to Port Neches-Groves and Newton.

409Sports Blitz Game of The Week

West Orange-Stark (2-2) at Silsbee (4-0)

Friday 7:30 pm, Tiger Stadium

Series: WOS leads 26-5

First Meeting: 1986, WOS 24-7

Last Meeting: 2021, WOS 45-20

History

1986: WOS 24-7

1987: WOS 32-8

1990: WOS 20-13

1991: WOS 28-26

1992: WOS 33-0

1993: Silsbee 20-14

1994: WOS 22-7

1995: WOS 34-13

1998: WOS 17-0

1998: Silsbee 21-20 (Bi-District)

1999: WOS 26-9

2002: WOS 23-9

2003: WOS 41-6

2006: WOS 20-13

2007: WOS 17-6

2008: WOS 14-7 (OT)

2009: Silsbee 13-7

2010: WOS 36-8

2011: WOS 24-13

2012: WOS 26-12

2013: WOS 27-0

2014: WOS 35-0

2015: WOS 49-28

2016: WOS 51-2

2017: WOS 34-17

2018: WOS 24-21

2018: Silsbee 19-9 (State Quarterfinal)

2019: WOS 17-9

2019: Silsbee 35-28 (State Quarterfinal)

2020: WOS 36-6

2021: WOS 45-20

Season Results

West Orange-Stark (2-2)

Nederland, W 32-0

Little Cypress-Mauriceville, W 38-32

Port Neches-Groves, L 27-6

Newton, L 24-21