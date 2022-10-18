District 9-4A-DII contenders square off in the 409Sports Blitz Game of The Week

Hamshire-Fannett looks to hand Silsbee first district loss in the 409Sports Blitz Game of The Week

HAMSHIRE, Texas — Two of the best teams in Southeast Texas will face off in the 409Sports Blitz Game of The Week as Hamshire-Fannett welcomes fourth ranked Silsbee to Longhorn Stadium Friday night.

This marks the 13th meeting between the Tigers and Longhorns with Silsbee taking eleven of the previous matchups, though last year's game was decided by a single point.

The Tigers are currently tied for the district lead at (3-0) with Hamshire-Fannett sitting a half game back with a (3-1) record.

409Sports will have live previews from Longhorns Stadium Friday at 5 and 6 before the 409Sports Blitz gets started at 10:20 pm.

409Sports Blitz Game of The Week

#4 Silsbee Tigers (7-0, 3-0) at Hamshire-Fannett Longhorns (6-2, 3-1)

Series: Silsbee leads 11-1

First Meeting: 2006, Silsbee 13-7

Last Meeting: 2021, Silsbee 36-25

Last HF Win: 2007, 35-14

HISTORY

2006: Silsbee 13-7

2007: Hamshire-Fannett 35-14

2008: Silsbee 42-6

2009: Silsbee 49-7

2010: Silsbee 46-14

2011: Silsbee 24-6

2012: Silsbee 49-18

2013: Silsbee 55-21

2018: Silsbee 27-26

2019: Silsbee 27-21

2020: Silsbee 24-2

2021: Silsbee 36-35

SEASON RESULTS

Silsbee (7-0, 3-0)

at Vidor, W 48-7

vs Huffman Hargrave, W 48-14

Nederland, W 24-16

at Brazosport, W 49-20

*vs West Orange-Stark, W 48-27

*at Hardin-Jefferson, W 56-6

*vs Liberty, W 63-6