BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont United had its struggles as a first year varsity program, finishing (2-8) last season. That now seems a lifetime ago with the Timberwolves starting this year (2-0) while averaging 44 points a game.

This week "The U" travels south to face Port Arthur Memorial (1-1). The Titans bounced back from an upset loss at Deer Park with a dominating 35-0 win at Houston Madison last week.

Last year Port Arthur Memorial left Beaumont with a 10-3 with over the Timberwolves. Considering the points both teams are putting up this year, there should be plenty of fireworks in the 409Sports Blitz Game of The Week.