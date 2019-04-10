BEAUMONT, Texas — When Central and Ozen combined following Tropical Storm Harvey, many people believed the newly formed Beaumont United would be an instant force on the gridiron. After one year of growing pains, the Timberwolves are undefeated and looking for revenge against crosstown rival West Brook.

Last season the Bruins won the first Alumni Bowl meeting against Beaumont United 45-10, but the rematch is expected to be much closer. The Timberwolves are (4-0, 1-0) and giving up just over seven points a game. With that suffocating defense and a dynamic duel-threat quarterback, The U has what it takes to push last year's Class 6A Division II state finalists.

The 409Sports team will have live reports from BISD Memorial Stadium Friday at 5, 6 and 6:30 pm before the 409Sports Blitz kicks off at 10:20.

