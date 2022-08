49th Rice Bowl showdown is the 409Sports Blitz Game of The Week

Hamshire-Fannett and East Chambers to renew Rice Bowl rivalry Friday night in the 409Sports Blitz Game of The Week

WINNIE, Texas — In an area full of great rivalries, the Rice Bowl is without a doubt the most competitive.

Heading into the 49th meeting between Hamshire-Fannett and East Chambers Friday night, the Longhorns hold a slim 25-23 over the Buccaneers.

With that in mind, the 409Sports Blitz is heading to Buccaneer Stadium for the Game of The Week!

If the weather cooperates, 409Sports will preview the game at 5, 6 and 6:30 before the Blitz gets started at 10:20 pm.

Last season Hamshire-Fannett won a physical battle over their rivals in Longhorn Stadium, 26-14. Can the Bucs defend their turf this time around?

409Sports Blitz Game of The Week

Hamshire-Fannett Longhorns (0-1) at East Chambers Buccaneers (1-0)

"Rice Bowl"

Series: Hamshire-Fannett leads 25-23

First Meeting: 1961, Hamshire-Fannett 28-0

Last Meeting: 2021, Hamshire-Fannett 26-14

Last East Chambers Win: 2020, 49-39

Series History

1961: Hamshire-Fannett, 28-0

1962: East Chambers, 12-6

1963: East Chambers, 12-0

1964: East Chambers, 47-0

1965: East Chambers, 24-0

1966: East Chambers, 24-8

1967: Hamshire-Fannett, 24-14

1968: East Chambers, 15-14

1969: East Chambers, 24-6

1970: East Chambers, 24-18

1971: Hamshire-Fannett, 6-0

1972: Hamshire-Fannett, 14-6

1973: Hamshire-Fannett, 21-0

1974: Hamshire-Fannett, 40-6

1975: Hamshire-Fannett, 19-15

1976: Hamshire-Fannett, 28-7

1977: East Chambers, 7-6

1978: Hamshire-Fannett, 12-6

1979: East Chambers, 29-27

1980: Hamshire-Fannett, 13-6

1981: Hamshire-Fannett, 30-7

1982: East Chambers, 28-18

1983: East Chambers, 12-10

1984: Hamshire-Fannett, 25-6

1985: Hamshire-Fannett, 18-17

1986: Hamshire-Fannett, 9-8

1987: Hamshire-Fannett, 26-6

1988: Hamshire-Fannett, 21-12

1989: Hamshire-Fannett, 42-21

1990: Hamshire-Fannett, 63-6

1991: Hamshire-Fannett, 70-0

2000: Hamshire-Fannett, 42-12

2001: East Chambers, 25-2

2002: Hamshire-Fannett, 28-7

2003: Hamshire-Fannett, 33-7

2006: East Chambers, 20-17

2007: East Chambers, 33-19

2009: East Chambers, 21-0

2012: East Chambers, 33-14

2013: East Chambers, 27-23

2014: East Chambers, 33-14

2015: East Chambers, 42-13

2016: East Chambers, 28-24

2017: Hamshire-Fannett, 32-28

2018: East Chambers, 35-13

2019: Hamshire-Fannett, 26-19

2020: East Chambers, 49-39

2021: Hamshire-Fannett, 26-14

Season Results

Hamshire-Fannett (0-1)

WK 1: Lumberton, L 38-31