48th Rice Bowl is the 409Sports Blitz Game of The Week!

East Chambers will look to even the series with Hamshire-Fannett Friday night

HAMSHIRE, Texas — Fort the second-straight week the 409Sports Blitz is heading to a rivalry grudge match.

Friday night East Chambers will travel to Hamshire-Fannett for the 48th Rice Bowl!

Last season the Buccaneers protected their home turf with a 49-39 win to get within one win of tying the all-time series.

409Sports Blitz Game of The Week

Hamshire-Fannett Longhorns (1-1) at East Chambers Buccaneers (1-1)

"Rice Bowl"

Series: Hamshire-Fannett leads 24-23

First Meeting: 1961, Hamshire-Fannett 28-0

Last Meeting: 2020, East Chambers 49-39

Last East Chambers Win: 2019, 26-19

2021 Results

East Chambers (1-1)

WK 1: West Rusk, L 38-14

WK 2: Brookshire Royal, W 52-13

Hamshire-Fannett (1-1)

WK 1: LCM, L 26-6

WK 2: Houston Wheatley, W 56-14