x
409Sports highlights | Here's who we're following in week 8 of Southeast Texas high school football

Come back Friday night for all your scores, highlights from week eight of Southeast Texas high school football.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Week eight of Southeast Texas high school football is here and the 409Sports team will be working to bring you all the highlights and scores from this week.

This week the 409Sports Game of the Week features the "Swamp Bowl" with East Chambers High School hosting Anahuac.

VOTE NOW | Week eight Band of the Week

Last week the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin' Bears beat the Vidor Pirates during overtime 34-28 and Vidor took home Band of the Week.

Watch The Blitz every Friday night during the regular season at 10:15 p.m. on 12News.

MORE | Get your Southeast Texas scores

Help the 409Sports team keep up with all the scores by downloading the ScoreStream app from the Apple app store or via Google Play to and entering scores live from whatever game you're at on Friday night!

Here's all of the games we'll be following for week eight...

  • Anahuac @ East Chambers
  • Beaumont United @ C.E. King
  • Colmesneil @ Deweyville
  • Hardin @ Orangefield
  • Hardin-Jefferson @ Hamshire-Fannett
  • Livingston @ LC-M
  • Lumberton @ Vidor
  • Marshall @ Nederland
  • Memorial @ Goose Creek Memorial
  • Newton @ Trinity
  • Normangee @ West Hardin
  • North Shore @ West Brook
  • Port Neches-Groves @ Dayton
  • Sabine Pass @ Evadale
  • Silsbee @ Liberty
  • Tarkington @ Kirbyville
  • West Orange-Stark @ Bridge City
  • Woodville @ Huntington

Highlights from week seven

Here's a YouTube playlist that includes the entire 409Sports Blitz show and all our individual highlights from week five of high school football in Southeast 

