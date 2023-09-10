409Sports highlights | Here's who we're following in week 8 of Southeast Texas high school football

Come back Friday night for all your scores, highlights from week eight of Southeast Texas high school football.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BEAUMONT, Texas — Week eight of Southeast Texas high school football is here and the 409Sports team will be working to bring you all the highlights and scores from this week.

This week the 409Sports Game of the Week features the "Swamp Bowl" with East Chambers High School hosting Anahuac.

VOTE NOW | Week eight Band of the Week

Last week the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin' Bears beat the Vidor Pirates during overtime 34-28 and Vidor took home Band of the Week.

Watch The Blitz every Friday night during the regular season at 10:15 p.m. on 12News.

MORE | Get your Southeast Texas scores

Help the 409Sports team keep up with all the scores by downloading the ScoreStream app from the Apple app store or via Google Play to and entering scores live from whatever game you're at on Friday night!

Here's all of the games we'll be following for week eight...

Anahuac @ East Chambers

Beaumont United @ C.E. King

Colmesneil @ Deweyville

Hardin @ Orangefield

Hardin-Jefferson @ Hamshire-Fannett

Livingston @ LC-M

Lumberton @ Vidor

Marshall @ Nederland

Memorial @ Goose Creek Memorial

Newton @ Trinity

Normangee @ West Hardin

North Shore @ West Brook

Port Neches-Groves @ Dayton

Sabine Pass @ Evadale

Silsbee @ Liberty

Tarkington @ Kirbyville

West Orange-Stark @ Bridge City

Woodville @ Huntington

Highlights from week seven

Here's a YouTube playlist that includes the entire 409Sports Blitz show and all our individual highlights from week five of high school football in Southeast

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.