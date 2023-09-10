409Sports highlights | Here's who we're following in week 8 of Southeast Texas high school football

BEAUMONT, Texas — Week eight of Southeast Texas high school football is here and the 409Sports team will be working to bring you all the highlights and scores from this week.
This week the 409Sports Game of the Week features the "Swamp Bowl" with East Chambers High School hosting Anahuac.
Last week the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin' Bears beat the Vidor Pirates during overtime 34-28 and Vidor took home Band of the Week.
Here's all of the games we'll be following for week eight...
- Anahuac @ East Chambers
- Beaumont United @ C.E. King
- Colmesneil @ Deweyville
- Hardin @ Orangefield
- Hardin-Jefferson @ Hamshire-Fannett
- Livingston @ LC-M
- Lumberton @ Vidor
- Marshall @ Nederland
- Memorial @ Goose Creek Memorial
- Newton @ Trinity
- Normangee @ West Hardin
- North Shore @ West Brook
- Port Neches-Groves @ Dayton
- Sabine Pass @ Evadale
- Silsbee @ Liberty
- Tarkington @ Kirbyville
- West Orange-Stark @ Bridge City
- Woodville @ Huntington
Highlights from week seven
Here's a YouTube playlist that includes the entire 409Sports Blitz show and all our individual highlights from week five of high school football in Southeast
