409Sports highlights week 9 of SE Texas HS football, Port Neches-Groves at Nederland for 'Mid-County Madness'

NEDERLAND, Texas — Catch all of Friday night's high school football highlights tonight on the #409Sports Blitz after the late news.

The week eight game of the week features Port Neches-Groves High School at Nederland High School for Mid-County Madness.

It been named the top rivalry in Texas multiple times over the years. Friday night Mid-County Madness returns as Port Neches-Groves and Nederland will face each other for the 97th time.

Unlike recent years the annual grudge will open up district play instead of closing out the regular season.

Both coaches have agreed this should make Friday night's game even bigger than normal since neither team has playoff spots wrapped up like usual.

409Sports Blitz Game of The Week

Port Neches-Groves Indians (1-2, 0-0) at Nederland Bulldogs (1-1, 0-0)

Series: PNG leads 51-38-7

Last Year: PNG, 27-21

Last Nederland Win: 2017, 36-35

Streak: PNG, 2 wins

2020 Results

Port Neches-Groves Indians

vs Port Arthur Memorial, L 38-32 (OT)

at Beaumont United, W 40-37

vs Tomball, L 30-27

Nederland Bulldogs

vs Lufkin, L 31-28

at Jacksonville, W 42-20