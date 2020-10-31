409Sports highlights week 10 of SE Texas HS football, Silsbee High School at Hardin-Jefferson

BEAUMONT, Texas — Catch all of Friday night's high school football highlights tonight on the #409Sports Blitz after the late news.
The week ten game of the week features Silsbee High School at Hardin-Jefferson High School.
MORE | Southeast Texas Scoreboard
The 409Sports Blitz is heading to Sour Lake for the Game of The Week!
Hardin-Jefferson will look to snap a ten-game losing streak against Silsbee in 11-4A-DII action, while the Tigers hope to end the regular season on a high note.
Both teams head into the game with a single district loss, meaning this matchup will go a long way in determining playoff positions.
409Sports Blitz Game of The Week
Silsbee Tigers (5-2, 4-1) at
Hardin-Jefferson Hawks (4-3, 4-1)
Series: Silsbee leads 12-2
Last Meeting: 2019, Silsbee 58-24
Last HJ Win: 2005, 12-0
Streak: Silsbee 10-straight wins
2020 RESULTS
Silsbee Tigers
Lumberton, W 56-14
#2 Pleasant Grove, L 46-14
*Orangefield, W 14-6
*Liberty, W 14-7
*#2 West Orange-Stark, L 36-6
*Bridge City, W 51-21
*Hamshire-Fannett, W 24-2
(*District)
Hardin-Jefferson Hawks
East Chambers, L 34-7
Buna, W 25-14
#5 Jasper, L 46-20
*Liberty, W 26-21
*#3 West Orange-Stark, L 47-7
*Bridge City, W 35-34
*Hamshire-Fannett, W 42-31
(*District)
SERIES HISTORY
1996: Silsbee 42-0
1997: Hardin-Jefferson 10-0
2004: Silsbee 40-19
2005: Hardin-Jefferson 12-0
2006: Silsbee 28-3
2007: Silsbee 36-7
2008: Silsbee 41-8
2009: Silsbee 56-26
2010: Silsbee 30-20
2011: Silsbee 54-7
2012: Silsbee 28-7
2013: Silsbee 34-33
2018: Silsbee 42-21
2019: Silsbee 58-24