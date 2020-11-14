409Sports highlights SE Texas HS football week 12, playoffs, Buna High School Vs. Diboll

The #409Sports Blitz will broadcast LIVE from Lumberton Friday night.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Catch all of Friday night's high school football highlights tonight on the #409Sports Blitz after the late news.

The week 12 game of the week features 3A Division 1 play off action as Buna High School takes on Diboll in Lumberton.

Friday night marks the seventh straight postseason appearance for the Buna Cougars after finishing third in a very competitive 10-3A-Division 1.

The Cougars will look to rely upon their slot-T attack featuring running back Jacob Menard and quarterback Dylan Graffagino..

Meanwhile the Diboll Lumberjacks, who overcame the loss of some key players and a lot of the teams depth, finished second to Cold Spring Oakhurst in 9-3A. They should be a force to reckon with defensively with all-state defensive linemen Jeremiah Gums and Landon Dodge