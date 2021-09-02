409Sports Game of The Week: Orange Bowl rivalry to be renewed between LCM and West Orange-Stark

Battlin' Bears and Mustangs will meet for the 34th time Friday night

ORANGE, Texas — It what's becoming our new reality, the 409Sports team is having to make some changes this week.

This afternoon Jasper ISD announced they will be shutting their doors until September 13 due to a rise in COVID cases. That decision means the original 409Sports Blitz Game of The Week between the Bulldogs and Silsbee is canceled.

Jasper's game against West Orange-Stark next week is also canceled.

With this change we went back to our 409Sports Blitz Game of The Week Poll. Finishing second behind Jasper/Silsbee was the Orange Bowl featuring Little Cypress-Mauriceville and West Orange-Stark.

The Mustangs have dominated the series that dates back to 1982, but the Battlin' Bears are off to a (1-0) start under new Head Coach Eric Peevey.

409Sports Blitz Game of The Week

Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin' Bears (1-0) at

West Orange-Stark Mustangs (0-1)

Series: WOS leads 30-3

Last Meeting: 2019, WOS 36-14

Last LCM Win: 1994, LCM 37-6

Streak: WOS 20-straight wins

Season Results

Little Cypress-Mauriceville

at Hamshire-Fannett, W 26-6

West Orange-Stark

at Nederland, L 14-6