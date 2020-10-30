409Sports Blitz Game of The Week: Silsbee at Hardin-Jefferson

Hawks and Tigers will battle it out for playoff positioning

BEAUMONT, Texas — The 409Sports Blitz is heading to Sour Lake for the Game of The Week!

Hardin-Jefferson will look to snap a ten-game losing streak against Silsbee in 11-4A-DII action, while the Tigers hope to end the regular season on a high note.

Both teams head into the game with a single district loss, meaning this matchup will go a long way in determining playoff positions.

409Sports Blitz Game of The Week

Silsbee Tigers (5-2, 4-1) at

Hardin-Jefferson Hawks (4-3, 4-1)

Series: Silsbee leads 12-2

Last Meeting: 2019, Silsbee 58-24

Last HJ Win: 2005, 12-0

Streak: Silsbee 10-straight wins

2020 RESULTS

Silsbee Tigers

Lumberton, W 56-14

#2 Pleasant Grove, L 46-14

*Orangefield, W 14-6

*Liberty, W 14-7

*#2 West Orange-Stark, L 36-6

*Bridge City, W 51-21

*Hamshire-Fannett, W 24-2

(*District)

Hardin-Jefferson Hawks

East Chambers, L 34-7

Buna, W 25-14

#5 Jasper, L 46-20

*Liberty, W 26-21

*#3 West Orange-Stark, L 47-7

*Bridge City, W 35-34

*Hamshire-Fannett, W 42-31

(*District)

SERIES HISTORY

1996: Silsbee 42-0

1997: Hardin-Jefferson 10-0

2004: Silsbee 40-19

2005: Hardin-Jefferson 12-0

2006: Silsbee 28-3

2007: Silsbee 36-7

2008: Silsbee 41-8

2009: Silsbee 56-26

2010: Silsbee 30-20

2011: Silsbee 54-7

2012: Silsbee 28-7

2013: Silsbee 34-33

2018: Silsbee 42-21

2019: Silsbee 58-24