409Sports Blitz Game of The Week: Mid-County Madness

Port Neches-Groves and Nederland will meet for the 97th time Friday night

BEAUMONT, Texas — It been named the top rivalry in Texas multiple times over the years. Friday night Mid-County Madness returns as Port Neches-Groves and Nederland will face each other for the 97th time.

Unlike recent years the annual grudge will open up district play instead of closing out the regular season.

Both coaches have agreed this should make Friday night's game even bigger than normal since neither team has playoff spots wrapped up like usual.

409Sports Blitz Game of The Week

Port Neches-Groves Indians (1-2, 0-0) at Nederland Bulldogs (1-1, 0-0)

Series: PNG leads 51-38-7

Last Year: PNG, 27-21

Last Nederland Win: 2017, 36-35

Streak: PNG, 2 wins

2020 Results

Port Neches-Groves Indians

vs Port Arthur Memorial, L 38-32 (OT)

at Beaumont United, W 40-37

vs Tomball, L 30-27

Nederland Bulldogs

vs Lufkin, L 31-28

at Jacksonville, W 42-20

HISTORY

1925: Nederland 6-0

1925: PNG 13-7

1926: PNG 6-0

1926: PNG 6-0

1927: Tie 0-0

1927: PNG 22-0

1928: Nederland 31-0

1928: Nederland 25-0

1929: PNG 20-0

1929: PNG 26-0

1930: PNG 6-0

1930: Tie 0-0

1931: PNG 32-0

1932: PNG 21-0

1933: PNG 7-0

1934: PNG 20-0

1935: PNG 27-6

1936: Nederland 20-19

1937: Nederland 13-0

1938: PNG 14-0

1939: Nederland 6-0

1940: Tie 0-0

1941: PNG 2-0

1942: Nederland 14-0

1943: Tie 7-7

1944: Nederland 18-0

1945: Nederland 39-12

1946: PNG 35-3

1947: PNG 71-0

1948: PNG 38-7

1954: Nederland 27-24

1955: Nederland 34-6

1956: Nederland 19-6

1957: Nederland 40-14

1958: PNG 36-22

1959: Nederland 14-0

1960: Nederland 27-6

1961: PNG 14-12

1962: Nederland 21-12

1963: PNG 22-21

1964: Nederland 22-6

1965: Tie 0-0

1966: PNG 16-15

1967: PNG 6-0

1968: Tie 35-35

1969: PNG 20-19

1970: PNG 15-14

1971: PNG 51-13

1972: PNG 38-0

1973: PNG 29-6

1974: PNG 20-17

1975: PNG 28-6

1976: PNG 20-3

1977: PNG 35-14

1978: PNG 22-3

1979: PNG 14-9

1980: PNG 35-0

1981: PNG 12-0

1982: PNG 49-0

1983: PNG 28-7

1984: Nederland 13-7

1985: PNG 3-0

1986: Nederland 21-12

1987: Tie 14-14

1988: Nederland 29-0

1989: PNG 41-7

1990: PNG 27-0

1991: PNG 23-6

1992: PNG 54-0

1993: Nederland 28-14

1994: Nederland 28-25

1996: PNG 17-14

1997: Nederland 28-7

1998: PNG 28-7

1999: PNG 31-8

2000: Nederland 21-19

2001: Nederland 42-10

2002: Nederland 22-19

2003: PNG 23-14

2004: Nederland 19-13

2005: Nederland 35-28

2006: Nederland 31-24

2007: PNG 28-16

2008: Nederland 41-21

2009: PNG 23-7

2010: Nederland 39-32

2011: Nederland 24-21

2012: Nederland 37-12

2013: Nederland 21-17

2014: Nederland 35-28

2015: Nederland 30-27

2016: PNG 41-21

2017: Nederland 36-25

2018: PNG 34-21

2019: PNG 27-21