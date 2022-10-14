10-4A-DI lead is on the line the 409Sports Blitz Game of The Week!

Vidor and Lumberton set for a huge district showdown

LUMBERTON, Texas — In a six team district every outcome is huge. Heading into the season Lumberton and Little Cypress-Mauriceville were the favorites in 10-4A-DI, but after Vidor's win over the Battlin' Bears last week the Pirates are considered a contenderd.

Tonight the 409Sports Blitz will be in Raiders Stadium for our Game of The Week as Lumberton and Vidor look to remain in the top spot in the district.

The series between the Raiders and Pirates is relatively new with Vidor holding a 17-7 lead after last year's 28-27 thrilling win over the Raiders. The teams first met in the 1996 season following realignment, with Vidor taking the first meeting 17-10.

409Sports Blitz Game of The Week

Vidor Pirates (3-3, 1-0) at #7 Lumberton Raiders (5-1, 1-0)

Series: Vidor leads 17-7

First Meeting: 1996, Vidor 17-10

Last Meeting: 2021, Vidor 28-27

Last Lumberton Win: 2015, 28-13

Series History

Season Results

Vidor Pirates (3-3, 1-0)

vs Silsbee, L 48-7

vs Santa Fe, L 34-22

at Brazosport, L 34-12

vs St. Louis Catholic (LA), W 51-21

at Trinity Christian, W 22-14

*vs Little Cypress-Mauriceville, W 36-29

Lumberton Raiders (5-1, 1-0)

vs Hamshire-Fannett, W 38-31

at St. Thomas, L 42-24

vs Nacogdoches, W 52-6

vs Bridge City, W 56-7

Tatum, W 48-42

*vs Splendora, W 52-10