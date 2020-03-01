PORT NECHES, Texas — Soccer season is underway in the 409 with the PNG Kickoff Classic taking center stage. In day one action Galena Park opened play with a convincing 3-0 win over Silsbee on the wet turf of The Reservation.
Day 1 Reported Scores
Liberty 10 Hardin-Jefferson 0
West Brook 6 Barbers Hill 0
Galena Park 3 Silsbee 0
Nederland 3 East Chambers 2
Liberty 7 Hamshire-Fannett 0
Day 2 Schedule
8:30 - Legacy Christian vs Hardin-Jefferson (Stadium)
10:15 - Crosby vs East Chambers (Stadium)
10:45 - Houston Austin vs Lumberton (Grass Field #1)
12:00 - Silsbee vs Beaumont United (Stadium)
12:25 - Barbers Hill vs Bridge City (Grass Field #1)
1:45 - Port Arthur Memorial vs Galena Park (Stadium)
2:05 - LCM vs Legacy Christian (Grass Field #1)
3:30 - Hamshire-Fannett vs Houston Austin (Stadium)
5:15 - PNG vs Kelly (Stadium)
7:00 - Nederland vs West Brook (Stadium)
