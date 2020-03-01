PORT NECHES, Texas — Soccer season is underway in the 409 with the PNG Kickoff Classic taking center stage. In day one action Galena Park opened play with a convincing 3-0 win over Silsbee on the wet turf of The Reservation.

Day 1 Reported Scores

Liberty 10 Hardin-Jefferson 0

West Brook 6 Barbers Hill 0

Galena Park 3 Silsbee 0

Nederland 3 East Chambers 2

Liberty 7 Hamshire-Fannett 0

Day 2 Schedule

8:30 - Legacy Christian vs Hardin-Jefferson (Stadium)

10:15 - Crosby vs East Chambers (Stadium)

10:45 - Houston Austin vs Lumberton (Grass Field #1)

12:00 - Silsbee vs Beaumont United (Stadium)

12:25 - Barbers Hill vs Bridge City (Grass Field #1)

1:45 - Port Arthur Memorial vs Galena Park (Stadium)

2:05 - LCM vs Legacy Christian (Grass Field #1)

3:30 - Hamshire-Fannett vs Houston Austin (Stadium)

5:15 - PNG vs Kelly (Stadium)

7:00 - Nederland vs West Brook (Stadium)

