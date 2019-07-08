PORT NECHES, Texas — Running on the adrenaline of just four hours of sleep, first year head coach Brittany Fruge started off her career with a sweep of Bridge City (25-16, 25-21, 25-17).

When asked if it's sunk in that for the first time another coach besides Barbara Comeaux has a volleyball win at PNG, Fruge gave the best answer possible. "No. It hasn't. I'm super proud of these kids because I didn't win, they won. They put in the work in two-a-days so it feels really it good."

PNG (1-0) visits Houston Lamar tomorrow before traveling to the Pearland Tournament. Bridge City (0-1) will head north Thursday for the Woodville Tournament.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL SCORES

Port Neches-Groves 3 Bridge City 0 F (25-16, 25-21, 25-17)

Kelly 3 Beaumont United 1 F

Newton 3 Kirbyville 0 F