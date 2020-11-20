Friendswood ends PNG's season

Rock-A-Noos come up short against powerful Friendswood team

BAYTOWN, Texas — Port Neches-Groves was hoping to carry their momentum gained at the end of the regular season. Instead Friendswood ended the Rock-A-Noos season in straight sets in Baytown Thursday night.

The Lady Mustangs, ranked 14th in all of Class 5A, made quick work out of PNG in the first set, rolling to a 25-9 victory.

It was more of the same in the second, with Friendswood pulling away 25-11.

Coach Brittany Fregia's team showed plenty of heart in the third before eventually falling 25-16.