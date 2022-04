Four area soccer teams to play in UIL Regional Quarterfinals

Local teams are just one win away from Region III Tournament berths

BEAUMONT, Texas — Four local soccer teams will play in the UIL Soccer Regional Quarterfinals Friday night.

East Chambers is the lone boys team standing, while the West Brook, Lumberton and Hardin-Jefferson girls are just one win away from reaching their Region III Tournaments.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

4A Regional Quarterfinals

(2) East Chambers vs Columbia

Friday 8:00 pm, Channelview High School

Winner vs (13) Salado or La Vega

Road to Regional Quarterfinals

East Chambers

Silsbee, 7-2

El Campo, 5-0

Columbia

North Forest, 6-3

Little Cypress-Mauriceville, 6-0





HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

6A Regional Quarterfinals

West Brook vs Clear Falls

Friday 6:30 pm, Anahuac High School

Winner vs Tompkins or Stratford

Road to Regional Quarterfinals

West Brook

Pasadena Rayburn, 9-0

Clear Creek, 1-0

Clear Falls

Pearland Dawson, 3-0

Deer Park, 1-0

4A Regional Quarterfinals

Hardin-Jefferson vs (4) Bay City

Friday 5:30 pm, Challenger Columbia Stadium - League City

Winner vs Burnet or (13) Giddings

Road to Regional Quarterfinals

Hardin-Jefferson

Hamshire-Fannett, 6-1

Brazosport, 4-1

Bay City

North Forest, 16-0

Little Cypress-Mauriceville, 8-1