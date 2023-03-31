Five Southeast Texas soccer teams to compete in Regional Tournaments

BEAUMONT, Texas — 2023 is turning out to be a banner year for our local soccer teams, with five advancing to Regional Tournaments.
All the action will get started on Friday with the Region III Championship matches scheduled for the following day.
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
4A REGION III BOYS TOURNAMENT
Legacy Stadium, Katy
#20 East Chambers vs El Campo, Friday 1:00 pm
#7 Lumberton vs Port Lavaca Calhoun, Friday 5:00 pm
Championship, Saturday 1:00 pm
5A REGION III GIRLS TOURNAMENT
Turner Stadium, Humble
Barbers Hill vs #3 Georgetown, Friday 11:00 am
#26 Port Neches-Groves vs #7 Belton, Friday 1:00 pm
Championship, Saturday 11:00 am
4A REGION III GIRLS TOURNAMENT
Legacy Stadium, Katy
Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs #12 Lorena, Friday 11:00 am
#2 Lumberton vs #7 Bay City, Friday 3:00 pm
Championship, Saturday 11:00 am