Five Southeast Texas soccer teams to compete in Regional Tournaments

The 409 will be well-represented in the Regional Semifinals

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BEAUMONT, Texas — 2023 is turning out to be a banner year for our local soccer teams, with five advancing to Regional Tournaments.

All the action will get started on Friday with the Region III Championship matches scheduled for the following day.

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

4A REGION III BOYS TOURNAMENT

Legacy Stadium, Katy

#20 East Chambers vs El Campo, Friday 1:00 pm

#7 Lumberton vs Port Lavaca Calhoun, Friday 5:00 pm

Championship, Saturday 1:00 pm

5A REGION III GIRLS TOURNAMENT

Turner Stadium, Humble

Barbers Hill vs #3 Georgetown, Friday 11:00 am

#26 Port Neches-Groves vs #7 Belton, Friday 1:00 pm

Championship, Saturday 11:00 am