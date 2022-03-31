Evadale's Hope Miller signs with Dallas College-North Lake

EVADALE, Texas — District 24-2A MVP Hope Miller signed her National Letter of Intent to play volleyball at Dallas College-North Lake Wednesday afternoon.
Miller helped lead the Lady Rebels to a District title and a Bi-District championship in her senior year.
Hope says she's thankful for all the support she's had over these years.
"It feels really good for people to support me. And to just have the people there to lift me up when I'm not at my highest. It's really exciting. I'm ready to start a new adventure outside of a small town."