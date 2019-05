SWEENY, Texas — Evadale's most successful playoff run since 2010 came to an end in the 2A Regional Semifinals with a 6-3 loss against fourth-ranked Refugio.The setback came after a 5-2 game one loss to the Bobcats.

Refugio (26-1) jumped out to a 4-0 lead before Evadale was able to respond with a pair of runs. The Rebels season ends at (22-11), while Refugio moves onto face defending district champion Big Sandy.