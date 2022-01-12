Eight Port Neches-Groves athletes sign national letters of intent

Seven PNG softball players and one soccer player sign to play at the next level

PORT NECHES, Texas — There was plenty of reasons to celebrate at Port Neches-Groves High School Thursday afternoon.

A total of eight Lady Indians signed national letters of intent. One soccer player and seven softball players.

Marlee Sonnier will play soccer for Lamar university, while Kilee Moody is heading to LSU-Alexandria to continue her softball career.

Alana Smith, Karlie Ingle and Brylie Dartez will all play softball for Lamar State-Port Arthur.

Vivien Thames is off to San Jacinto for softball, Kylea Sheffield will suit up for Alvin Community College's softball team and Emily Vines will play softball for Hinds Community College.

PNG softball coach Taylor Harvill was thrilled to see so many members of her team to get the opportunity to play at the next level.