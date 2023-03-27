Eight local soccer teams remain in UIL Playoffs

Area teams to continue postseason runs Tuesday night

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BEAUMONT, Texas — The UIL Soccer Playoffs continue this week with eight of our local teams playing in the Area Round.

In the boys bracket Lumberton and East Chambers are the last two team standings.

Meanwhile on the girls side West Brook, Port Neches-Groves, Lumberton, Hardin-Jefferson, Hamshire-Fannett and Little Cypress-Mauriceville are remain on the road to Georgetown.

4A Boys Area Soccer

#7 Lumberton vs #25 Brookshire Royal

Tuesday 7:00 pm, Randall Reed Stadium (New Caney)

Winner vs #19 Huffman Hargrave or Houston Scarborough

4A Boys Area Soccer

#20 East Chambers vs Houston Furr

Tuesday 7:30 pm, East Chambers High School

Winner vs Navasota or Livingston

6A Girls Area Soccer

#29 West Brook vs Clear Lake

Tuesday 6:30 pm, Barbers Hill High School

Winner vs Clear Falls or Summer Creek

5A Girls Area Soccer

#26 Port Neches-Groves vs Fulshear

Tuesday 6:00 pm, Fulshear High School

Winner vs #30 Friendswood or Houston Waltrip

4A Girls Area Soccer

#2 Lumberton vs Bellville

Tuesday 6:00 pm, Splendora High School

Winner vs Hardin-Jefferson or #27 Navasota

4A Girls Area Soccer

Hardin-Jefferson vs #27 Navasota

Tuesday 7:00 pm, Huffman Hargrave High School

Winner vs #2 Lumberton or Bellville

4A Girls Area Soccer

Hamshire-Fannett vs Sealy

Tuesday 5:00 pm, Huffman Hargrave High School

Winner vs LCM or Furr