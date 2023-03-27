Eight local soccer teams remain in UIL Playoffs

BEAUMONT, Texas — The UIL Soccer Playoffs continue this week with eight of our local teams playing in the Area Round.
In the boys bracket Lumberton and East Chambers are the last two team standings.
Meanwhile on the girls side West Brook, Port Neches-Groves, Lumberton, Hardin-Jefferson, Hamshire-Fannett and Little Cypress-Mauriceville are remain on the road to Georgetown.
4A Boys Area Soccer
#7 Lumberton vs #25 Brookshire Royal
Tuesday 7:00 pm, Randall Reed Stadium (New Caney)
Winner vs #19 Huffman Hargrave or Houston Scarborough
4A Boys Area Soccer
#20 East Chambers vs Houston Furr
Tuesday 7:30 pm, East Chambers High School
Winner vs Navasota or Livingston
6A Girls Area Soccer
#29 West Brook vs Clear Lake
Tuesday 6:30 pm, Barbers Hill High School
Winner vs Clear Falls or Summer Creek
5A Girls Area Soccer
#26 Port Neches-Groves vs Fulshear
Tuesday 6:00 pm, Fulshear High School
Winner vs #30 Friendswood or Houston Waltrip
4A Girls Area Soccer
#2 Lumberton vs Bellville
Tuesday 6:00 pm, Splendora High School
Winner vs Hardin-Jefferson or #27 Navasota
4A Girls Area Soccer
Hardin-Jefferson vs #27 Navasota
Tuesday 7:00 pm, Huffman Hargrave High School
Winner vs #2 Lumberton or Bellville
4A Girls Area Soccer
Hamshire-Fannett vs Sealy
Tuesday 5:00 pm, Huffman Hargrave High School
Winner vs LCM or Furr
4A Girls Area Soccer
Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs Houston Furr
Tuesday 5:30 pm, East Chambers High School
Winner vs Hamshire-Fannett or Sealy