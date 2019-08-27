Another week, another number one. For the fourth time in four weeks we have a new team on top of the 409Sports Volleyball Rankings. This time the honors go to East Chambers.
Last week the Lady Bucs improved to (13-3) after winning a five set thriller at Kelly before blasting West Orange-Stark in Winnie. On their heels are Nederland. The Lady Bulldogs are (9-9) for the year but have met every challenge from teams located in the 409.
409Sports Volleyball Rankings - August 26
1. East Chambers Lady Bucs
Record: (13-3) Last Week: #2
2. Nederland Lady Bulldogs
Record: (9-9) Last Week: #7
3. Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears
Record: (15-6) Last Week: #1
4. Woodville Lady Eagles
Record: (14-7) Last Week: #3
5. Evadale Lady Rebels
Record: (17-9) Last Week: #5
6. Deweyville Lady Pirates
Record: (13-6) Last Week: #6
7. Kelly Lady Bulldogs
Record: (16-8) Last Week: #8
8. Lumberton Lady Raiders
Record: (12-5) Last Week: #4
9. Hamshire-Fannett Lady Horns
Record: (8-5) Last Week: #10
10. Hardin-Jefferson Lady Hawks
Record: (10-9) Last Week: NR