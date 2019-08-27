Another week, another number one. For the fourth time in four weeks we have a new team on top of the 409Sports Volleyball Rankings. This time the honors go to East Chambers.

Last week the Lady Bucs improved to (13-3) after winning a five set thriller at Kelly before blasting West Orange-Stark in Winnie. On their heels are Nederland. The Lady Bulldogs are (9-9) for the year but have met every challenge from teams located in the 409.

409Sports Volleyball Rankings - August 26

1. East Chambers Lady Bucs

Record: (13-3) Last Week: #2

2. Nederland Lady Bulldogs

Record: (9-9) Last Week: #7

3. Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears

Record: (15-6) Last Week: #1

4. Woodville Lady Eagles

Record: (14-7) Last Week: #3

5. Evadale Lady Rebels

Record: (17-9) Last Week: #5

6. Deweyville Lady Pirates

Record: (13-6) Last Week: #6

7. Kelly Lady Bulldogs

Record: (16-8) Last Week: #8

8. Lumberton Lady Raiders

Record: (12-5) Last Week: #4

9. Hamshire-Fannett Lady Horns

Record: (8-5) Last Week: #10

10. Hardin-Jefferson Lady Hawks

Record: (10-9) Last Week: NR