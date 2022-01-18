East Chambers soccer keeps rolling with 4-0 win over Jasper

WINNIE, Texas — The East Chambers boys soccer team continues to prove why they are one of the top Class 4A teams in Texas.
Tuesday night, after holding a 1-0 lead over Jasper at the half, the Buccaneers piled on three more goals to down the Bulldogs, 4-0.
With the win East Chambers improves to (8-0), while Jasper drops to (1-3-3).
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
NON-DISTRICT
East Chambers 4 Jasper 0
Hardin-Jefferson 5 Anahuac 2
Port Neches-Groves 0 Silsbee 0
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
NON-DISTRICT
West Brook 4 Barbers Hill 0
Port Neches-Groves 9 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 1
Lumberton 8 Nederland 1
Hardin-Jefferson 10 Anahuac 0
East Chambers 2 Silsbee 0