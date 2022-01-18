East Chambers soccer keeps rolling with 4-0 win over Jasper

Buccaneers open home schedule with dominating win

WINNIE, Texas — The East Chambers boys soccer team continues to prove why they are one of the top Class 4A teams in Texas.

Tuesday night, after holding a 1-0 lead over Jasper at the half, the Buccaneers piled on three more goals to down the Bulldogs, 4-0.

With the win East Chambers improves to (8-0), while Jasper drops to (1-3-3).

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

NON-DISTRICT

East Chambers 4 Jasper 0

Hardin-Jefferson 5 Anahuac 2

Port Neches-Groves 0 Silsbee 0