WINNIE, Texas — Fueled from a fire that was started with a Regional Semifinal loss last season, the East Chambers Runnin' Bucs are headed back to State to complete the mission.

It's the third State Tournament appearance for East Chambers since 2013 and fifth time in program history. This morning the team loaded up for their trip to the Alamodome with plenty of support from students and fans.

East Chambers has a proud basketball past with one thing missing, a State Championship. Todd Sutherland is making his eighth trip to the State Tournament as a head coach, and ninth trip overall. "It does not get old, it really does not. It's fun and the kids are having a blast."

The Runnin' Bucs (31-2) open tournament play with their 3A Semifinal matchup against Brock (33-5) at 1:30 Thursday afternoon in the Alamodome.

A win sends East Chambers to the State Championship game Saturday morning at 10 o'clock against San Antonio Cole (34-5) or Dallas Madison (19-15.)