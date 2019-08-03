SAN ANTONIO — A huge three-pointer to beat the buzzer in the third, and a seven point outburst late in fourth, was enough to sink East Chambers in the Class 3A State Semifinals, 58-49, in front of over 7,000 fans in the Alamodome.

The Runnin' Bucs struggled early, with Brock building seven point lead after one. Todd Sutherland's team would settle down to outscore the Eagles 17-10 in the second to even things up at halftime.

Thing would stay tight for most off the third with East Chambers clinging to a two point advantage late in the quarter. A Scott Thomas three-pointer to beat the buzzer no only gave Brock the lead, it also delivered much-needed momentum.

Despite the momentum shift, the Runnin' Bucs were still very much in the thick of things, trailing by three with under three minutes left. That's when a bizarre string of events led to a seven point run by the Eagles.

Bradon Smith got the spurt going by knocking down a circus shot while drawing a foul. During Smith's made free throw, East Chambers senior Derek DeMoss was called for a technical foul. When asked about what was the explanation by the official on the play Head Coach Todd Sutherland said, : "He said that he pushed of with two hands on a dead ball. That's all I was told. Which, enough said."

With two more free throws converted, Brock took advantage of a bonus possession with Scott Thomas' layup giving the Eagles an insurmountable ten point advantage with 1:45 left on the clock.

East Chambers season ends at (31-3), while Brock (34-5) moves on to meet Cinderella Dallas Madison. The Trojans (20-15) took down San Antonio Cole (34-6) by ten points, 43-33.