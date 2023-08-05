East Chambers and Hamshire-Fannett celebrate signing days

BEAUMONT, Texas — A big congratulations goes out to East Chambers' Jacoby Perrault. The Buccaneer quarterback will continue his academic and athletic career at Howard Payne University located up in Brownwood, Texas.

Speedster John Sanderson will run track for the Little Rock Trojans, Caydon Ferrell is heading to Trinity University to play football, Ila Nicholson will play soccer for LSU-Eunice, Kate Schwartzenburg is staying close to home to dance at Lamar University, and Erika Abshire will also head to Lamar to cheer for the Cardinals.