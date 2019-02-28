DEWEYVILLE, Texas — First team All-District selection Lance Wilhelm is headed to Lamar to play football for the Cardinals. The 5-11, 198 pound Wilhelm earned first team honors as a fullback for Deweyville, but was also a force at the linebacker position. That's where he'll attempt to earn his spot at L-U.

The Pirates's standout knows his work is just starting. "It's probably going to take a lot. There's some good athletes there, I mean it's a D-1 there's a bunch of people. I'm just going to work hard you know, keep doing what I'm doing, trying to get on the field. I means a lot, I've always wanted to play college football since I was a little kid, and being able to stay right here at home, you know in Beaumont, it's a D-1 school, I think it's going to be pretty good."